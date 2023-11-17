Bank of Hawaii Has $1.07 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bank of Hawaii cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $87.50 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.74.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The company's revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 9.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

