Bank of Hawaii Has $478,000 Stock Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,859 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 29.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.82.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.

