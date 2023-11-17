Bank of Hawaii Has $805,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,015 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.6 %

DIS stock opened at $94.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.30.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

