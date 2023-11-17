Bank of Hawaii Invests $683,000 in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 423.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 80.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth $219,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IWV stock opened at $256.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $216.20 and a 1 year high of $264.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.21.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.