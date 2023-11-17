Bank of Hawaii Purchases New Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 11.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 216.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 40.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 18,935 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vertiv by 450.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 377,884 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Stock Down 1.5 %

Vertiv stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.92 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.21. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Insider Activity

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,955,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,320,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,955,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,320,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $1,385,227.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRT. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded Vertiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Vertiv from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet raised Vertiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Vertiv from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Vertiv

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.