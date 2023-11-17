Bank of Hawaii Sells 163 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 136.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DGX stock opened at $134.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.80.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

