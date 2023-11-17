Bank of Hawaii Sells 2,847 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 2,073.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Allstate in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $134.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $142.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.68.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.56) earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.89%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

