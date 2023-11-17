Bank of Hawaii Sells 2,847 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bank of Hawaii cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 5.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,754,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,489,000 after purchasing an additional 223,780 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in Allstate by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Allstate stock opened at $134.75 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $142.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.68.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.89%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

