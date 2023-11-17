Bank of Hawaii Sells 329 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE MDT opened at $74.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.18. The company has a market cap of $99.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

