Bank of Hawaii Sells 683 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sanofi by 31.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after buying an additional 105,046 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sanofi by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $57.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.34 and a 200-day moving average of $52.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

