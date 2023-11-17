BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Short Interest Up 13.1% in October

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the October 15th total of 4,880,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 757,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 7.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 2.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 14,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BKU opened at $25.80 on Friday. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $40.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.23.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $498.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.38 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 36.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point raised their price objective on BankUnited from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BankUnited from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

