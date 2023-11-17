BARK (NYSE:BARK) & High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Critical Contrast

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) and High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

BARK has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, High Tide has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.3% of BARK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of High Tide shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of BARK shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of High Tide shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BARK -11.40% -28.72% -12.33% High Tide -13.23% -8.23% -4.97%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BARK and High Tide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares BARK and High Tide’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BARK $535.32 million 0.26 -$61.52 million ($0.33) -2.33 High Tide $277.21 million 0.34 -$55.74 million ($0.72) -1.74

High Tide has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BARK. BARK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than High Tide, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BARK and High Tide, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BARK 0 2 2 0 2.50 High Tide 0 0 2 0 3.00

BARK presently has a consensus price target of $2.13, indicating a potential upside of 176.62%. High Tide has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 260.00%. Given High Tide’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe High Tide is more favorable than BARK.

About BARK

BARK Inc., a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere. In addition, the company offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Food name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand. Further, the company sells BARK Home products through BarkShop.com. Additionally, it offers custom collections through online marketplaces, and brick and mortar retailers. The company was formerly known as The Original BARK Company and changed its name to BARK, Inc. in November 2021. BARK Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc. engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores. In addition, the company operates data analytics service platform, as well as operates Grasscity.com and CBDcity.com platforms. As of January 9, 2023, it operated 151 retail locations in Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as High Tide Ventures Inc. and changed its name to High Tide Inc. in October 2018. High Tide Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

