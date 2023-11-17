Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN) Major Shareholder Ned L. Sherwood Purchases 14,890 Shares of Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 14,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $39,011.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,484,542 shares in the company, valued at $6,509,500.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Barnwell Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

BRN opened at $2.65 on Friday. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Institutional Trading of Barnwell Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Barnwell Industries by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Barnwell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,118 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Barnwell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on BRN

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.