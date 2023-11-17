Barrington Research Weighs in on Henry Schein, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 14th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.52 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.29. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $4.62 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Henry Schein Trading Up 1.7 %

HSIC opened at $68.76 on Friday. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $89.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.28 and a 200-day moving average of $75.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Henry Schein by 67,055.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,737,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727,708 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,420,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,727,000 after buying an additional 1,377,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $109,932,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 1,303.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,614,000 after buying an additional 1,158,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

