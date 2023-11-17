Belden (NYSE:BDC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

BDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Belden from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Belden currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.83.

Belden Price Performance

Belden Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $68.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.25. Belden has a one year low of $60.54 and a one year high of $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Leah Tate bought 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.53 per share, with a total value of $100,021.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at $216,820.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Belden

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Belden by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,382,000 after acquiring an additional 392,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Belden by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,398,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,704,000 after acquiring an additional 48,838 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,555,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,790,000 after buying an additional 67,942 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,886,000 after buying an additional 14,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,494,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,332,000 after buying an additional 28,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Featured Stories

