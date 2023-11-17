Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BLPH stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $403,590.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.72.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Puissance Capital Management L sold 1,076,841 shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $107,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLPH. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares in the last quarter. 28.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

