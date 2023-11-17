Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:BLCM opened at $0.20 on Thursday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.42% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.