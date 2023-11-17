Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ideal Power to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Ideal Power stock opened at $8.41 on Thursday. Ideal Power has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.26.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 2.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ideal Power by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Ideal Power by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. The company offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. It serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

