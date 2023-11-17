Berger Financial Group Inc Takes $211,000 Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after buying an additional 10,297 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 61,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 3.6% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 858,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,374,000 after purchasing an additional 244,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.5 %

BX stock opened at $103.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.47 and its 200-day moving average is $97.55. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $116.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 1,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 1,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,812,942 shares of company stock valued at $128,543,218. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

