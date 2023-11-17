Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Berry Global Group has a payout ratio of 12.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Berry Global Group to earn $7.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $63.58 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $68.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.27. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $763,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,469.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 17.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.85.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

