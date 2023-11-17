Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 309 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,545,000 after acquiring an additional 262,306 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,205,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,439,000 after buying an additional 21,392 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,979,000 after buying an additional 253,864 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after buying an additional 111,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 366,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,617,000 after buying an additional 45,580 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,469.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,296.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,266.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $815.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,485.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 21.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. New Street Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,643.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MELI

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.