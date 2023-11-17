Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 962 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $291.55 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.55 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.10 and its 200 day moving average is $282.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Stryker

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,638. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.