Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,898,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,757,000 after purchasing an additional 107,604 shares in the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 37,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,020,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,511,000 after purchasing an additional 17,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently commented on PEAK shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.19.
Healthpeak Properties Price Performance
Shares of PEAK opened at $16.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $28.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.98.
Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.
Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 272.73%.
About Healthpeak Properties
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
