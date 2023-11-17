Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,996 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in FTAI Infrastructure were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 16.2% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 71,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd raised its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 680,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 77,269 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $99,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 20.9% during the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,613,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,840,000 after buying an additional 625,507 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $244,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of FIP opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $3.75.

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

FTAI Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:FIP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 58.17% and a negative return on equity of 35.29%. The business had revenue of $80.71 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. FTAI Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

FTAI Infrastructure Profile

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

