Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STWD. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 66.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 84.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 111.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of STWD opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.18. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.84%.

Several research firms have issued reports on STWD. TheStreet cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starwood Property Trust

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 20,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $411,873.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,035,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

