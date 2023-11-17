Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $451,000 Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,665 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vipshop by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,321 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 30.3% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 14,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1,098.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 188,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 172,835 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP grew its position in Vipshop by 8.6% during the second quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 2,354,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,841,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vipshop by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,571,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,380,000 after buying an additional 8,106,054 shares during the period. 49.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VIPS shares. Citigroup raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.41.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $19.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

