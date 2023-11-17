Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Invests $423,000 in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 2.9% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in argenx by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of argenx by 5.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $485.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.64 and a beta of 0.79. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $333.07 and a twelve month high of $550.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.78.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.06 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.26) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that argenx SE will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ARGX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of argenx from $606.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $545.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut argenx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on argenx in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $516.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.25.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

