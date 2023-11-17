Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Makes New $330,000 Investment in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,384,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,976,000 after acquiring an additional 123,855 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 40.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 124.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 12,148 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 159,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE:PBA opened at $31.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $36.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.481 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.98%.

PBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

