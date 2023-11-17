Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $72.01 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $72.87. The firm has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.41 and a 200 day moving average of $69.21.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

