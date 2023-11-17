Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.3% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,031,125.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 309,996 shares of company stock worth $16,936,115 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $51.92 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.50 and its 200 day moving average is $59.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JCI

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.