Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Purchases 22,506 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,506 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 37,425,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,204,000 after purchasing an additional 432,950 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 921,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 34,658 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 2,133,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 247,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 352,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 37,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $699,000. 23.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. HSBC lowered their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.40 to $7.40 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.77.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.78. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

