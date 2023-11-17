Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Purchases 405 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Snowflake by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 1,361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Snowflake by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $160.96 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $193.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of -60.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Snowflake from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Capital One Financial raised Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $79,621.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,214,531.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $79,621.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,214,531.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $2,284,549.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,630.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,494 shares of company stock valued at $14,892,605 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

