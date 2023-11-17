Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Lowered to “Underweight” at Consumer Edge

Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock.

BYND has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an underperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

Shares of BYND opened at $6.88 on Monday. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $22.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average of $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $444.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.24.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $75.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $86.45 million. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Beyond Meat by 16.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 20,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat



Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

