Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BSM. Raymond James lowered Black Stone Minerals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Black Stone Minerals Trading Down 0.1 %

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

BSM opened at $17.31 on Thursday. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $19.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 9,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $153,990.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,247,006.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $456,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,677,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,923,241.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $153,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $47,247,006.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 59,000 shares of company stock worth $1,065,990. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,004,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,559,000 after buying an additional 2,369,656 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 12,416.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,123 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,152,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,445,000 after purchasing an additional 812,840 shares during the period. Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,149,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 1,353.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 687,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 640,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

