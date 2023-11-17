BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniAssets Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE MUA opened at $9.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $11.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the second quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

