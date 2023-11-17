BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Up 2.3 %

MUC opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 83,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 90,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 9.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

