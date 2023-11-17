BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniVest Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MVT opened at $10.17 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MVT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 28,724 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 371,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 177,796 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 205,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 33,272 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 83.5% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 127,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 57,994 shares in the last quarter. 24.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

