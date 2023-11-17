BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of MPA stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $144,597.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,820,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,242,420.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 240,870 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,549 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the second quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

