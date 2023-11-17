BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Price Performance
Shares of MPA stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $144,597.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,820,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,242,420.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 240,870 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,549 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
