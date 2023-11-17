BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of MYI opened at $10.49 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $11.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $10.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,492,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,476,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,390,000 after purchasing an additional 168,900 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at $1,189,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 865,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 78,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after buying an additional 65,848 shares during the period. 34.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

