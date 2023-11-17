BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE MQY opened at $11.07 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $12.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

