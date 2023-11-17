BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BNY opened at $9.77 on Friday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 17.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $114,000.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

