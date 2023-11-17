BMO Capital Markets Lowers Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target to C$15.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.75 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.75 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.22.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIR.UN

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Performance

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

TSE:DIR.UN opened at C$12.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.20. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12-month low of C$11.47 and a 12-month high of C$15.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.55.

(Get Free Report)

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.