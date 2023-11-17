BMO Capital Markets Lowers Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$28.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.17.

ZZZ opened at C$23.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$808.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.05. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of C$20.84 and a 12 month high of C$29.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.85%.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

