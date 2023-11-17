BMO Capital Markets Trims Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Target Price to C$17.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.00 to C$16.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.03.
Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.
