BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Acquires 177,678 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,678 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned approximately 0.07% of VICI Properties worth $23,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,921,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,430,000 after buying an additional 2,588,671 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in VICI Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,573,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,056,000 after buying an additional 1,753,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in VICI Properties by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,912,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,476,000 after buying an additional 4,477,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,979,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,461,000 after buying an additional 94,440 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

VICI Properties Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:VICI opened at $28.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.64. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.