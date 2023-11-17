BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Boosts Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned approximately 0.09% of Edison International worth $23,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,895,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 30.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,924,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,540,000 after buying an additional 3,468,195 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 40.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,575,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,938,000 after buying an additional 2,763,270 shares during the period. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 120.2% in the first quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 4,944,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,063,000 after buying an additional 2,699,449 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 36.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after buying an additional 1,541,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:EIX opened at $65.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.17 and a 200-day moving average of $68.10. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edison International from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $803,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,914.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

