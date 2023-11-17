BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Buys 105,749 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 110.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,749 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned about 0.10% of Raymond James worth $20,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 160.5% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 95.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James stock opened at $103.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $124.63.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $799,654.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

