BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Buys 1,957 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,018,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $24,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Seana Carson sold 6,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $55,351.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 385,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,563.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.98. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $10.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

