BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Buys 2,599 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,092 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned approximately 0.07% of Quanta Services worth $20,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,321,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,582,000 after purchasing an additional 461,964 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $183.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.61 and a 12-month high of $212.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.01.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.82%.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.17.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

