BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $20.21 Million Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $20,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 91.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.89.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $109.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.10 and a 200-day moving average of $103.42. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.47.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 10.90%.

About Steel Dynamics

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

